Wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday

April 24, 2020 00:03 IST

IMAGE: Fans wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday during an IPL match in 2018. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has turned a year older. He is 47 today, Friday, April 24.

However, the Master Blaster said there will be not be any celebration as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"First of all, I won't be celebrating my birthday. And my message to all my fans, all my well- wishers. For such a long time they have supported me, wished well for me and prayed for me. And what did they pray for? That Sachin should not get out, that Sachin should score runs," he told Rediff.com.

"My wish for all them will also be that they don't get out, they should also stay in their crease (house) and stay healthy and safe."

One of the world's most followed cricketers even after his retirement, Tendulkar has broken every batting record that existed in cricket and was also integral in India's World Cup-winning team in 2011.

