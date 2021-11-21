News
Windies' Solozano cleared of structural damage after head scans

Source: PTI
November 21, 2021 18:01 IST
IMAGE: Jeremy Solozano, who was taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet. Photograph: Twitter

Scans on West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano, who was taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, showed "no structural damage", the touring side said on Sunday.

 

Solozano was fielding at short leg when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from Roston Chase into the grill of the Windies opener's helmet.

Solozano immediately removed his helmet and lay down, surrounded by worried team mates and both the Sri Lankan batsmen at the Galle International Stadium as the team's physio sprinted on to the field.

The 26-year-old was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

"Jeremy Solozano's scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation," West Indies said in a statement

Shai Hope came on as the substitute fielder in the first match of the two-Test series.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

