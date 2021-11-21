News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Time is right for Cummins to be Australia captain, says Warne

Time is right for Cummins to be Australia captain, says Warne

November 21, 2021 15:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Vice captain Pat Cummins, 28, has taken 164 wickets in 32 Tests for Australia since making his debut in 2011. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne said the time is right for fast bowler Pat Cummins to succeed Tim Paine as captain of the Test team and blood Josh Inglis as the side's next wicketkeeper.

 

Paine resigned on Friday after media revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female former colleague four years ago.

Vice captain Cummins, 28, has taken 164 wickets in 32 Tests for Australia since making his debut in 2011.

"For me, the time is right to make Pat Cummins captain, something I thought even before the events of Friday unfolded," Warne wrote in Australia's The Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

"The poster boy, respected and loved the world over, Pat Cummins should now be named captain, and either Matt Wade, Josh Inglis or Alex Carey should get their chance to come in and play Paine's role in the Test team.

"Inglis gets my vote. He's got silky smooth hands behind the stumps, he's a 360 degree player with the bat and coming off three first class hundreds last season for Western Australia. He's a great team man who I saw first hand at the London Spirit this year. He's 26. Get him in."

Warne, who has previously criticised Paine's captaincy, praised the 36-year-old's leadership after he was appointed captain in place of Steve Smith in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

"It was sad to see what happened last Friday on so many levels and the circumstances in which Tim was forced to stand down. I really feel for him, what he's going through, and what his family is going through," Warne added.

"I'm not judging him on this incident. Just because Tim is in the public eye doesn't mean he won't make a mistake. Sportspersons are human, they have feelings. Let's stop the judgement. It's not our place to do that."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Taylor plans to counter spin ace Ashwin in Tests
How Taylor plans to counter spin ace Ashwin in Tests
SA spinner Whitehead bags all 10 wkts in an innings
SA spinner Whitehead bags all 10 wkts in an innings
Rafiq accused of sending vulgar texts to teen
Rafiq accused of sending "vulgar" texts to teen
SKM to hold kisan mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday
SKM to hold kisan mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday
Rajnath swipes at China at Visakhapatnam induction
Rajnath swipes at China at Visakhapatnam induction
Paine's wife frustrated over 'sexting scandal'
Paine's wife frustrated over 'sexting scandal'
Guj farmers to get Rs 1,500 aid to buy smartphones
Guj farmers to get Rs 1,500 aid to buy smartphones

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Paine's wife frustrated over 'sexting scandal'

Paine's wife frustrated over 'sexting scandal'

Bowlers reduced to virtual bowling machines: Chappell

Bowlers reduced to virtual bowling machines: Chappell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances