Windies' Shai Hope, Kyle test positive for Covid-19

Windies' Shai Hope, Kyle test positive for Covid-19

Source: ANI
January 27, 2021 11:04 IST
Shai Hope

IMAGE: West Indies batsman Shai Hope has been ruled out of the upcoming Super50 Cup. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

West Indies batsman Shai Hope, and his brother Kyle Hope have been ruled out of the upcoming Super50 Cup after testing positive for coronavirus.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the return of regional 50-over cricket to the Caribbean with the fixtures for the rescheduled Super50 Cup to be played in Antigua in February.

 

"The results were released following the first completed tests of the Barbados Pride squad and management on Sunday. Shai and Kyle Hope will be placed in isolation in accordance with Government of Barbados protocols," a statement from Barbados Cricket Association read.

The duo has been replaced in the 15-man squad by wicket-keeper/batsman Tevyn Walcott and top-order batsman Zachary McCaskie. Both are to immediately undergo the required testing and protocols.

This year's annual Super50 Cup will provide a platform for the region's six major cricketing rivals to clash in nineteen 50-over matches starting from February 7 when Leeward Islands Hurricanes host the Windward Islands Volcanoes. The Barbados squad is scheduled to leave for Antigua on Sunday.

Each team will play each other on a round-robin basis with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals and the opportunity to reach the final. The tournament finals will be played on February 27.

The Super50 Cup is the marquee 50-over event in the West Indies featuring the six long-standing territorial rivals -- Barbados Pride, Guyana Jaguars, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, and the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Barbados Pride squad: Jason Holder (captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott. 

Source: ANI
