Windies set spin record in Super Over win over Bangladesh

Windies set spin record in Super Over win over Bangladesh

October 22, 2025 01:17 IST

IMAGE: Shai Hope was adjudged Player of the Match for his fighting half-century. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

The West Indies clinched a dramatic victory over Bangladesh via a Super Over to level the series 1-1 in the second ODI of the three-match series, in Mirpur, on Tuesday.

On a dry pitch with many cracks, the visitors, after being asked to bowl first, used spinners for their full quota of 50 overs and became the first-ever team in the ODI history to do so. Tweakers Akael Hosein, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, and Alick Athanaze each delivered 10 overs for them.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman bowled eight overs and gave away 40 runs, while the remaining 42 overs were bowled by the spinners.  

The surface was very familiar to what was on offer during the first ODI

Soumya Sarkar (45 off 89 balls, 3x4, 1x6) and a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket between skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (32 not out off 58 balls; 1x4) and Rishad Hossain (39 not out off 14; 3x4, 3x6)) guided Bangladesh to a modest total of 213/7 in 50 overs.

Motie was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with figures of 3/65, while Athanaze (2/14) and Hosein (2/41) claimed the remaining wickets. 

In reply, Windies lost Brandon King early for a golden duck, while Athanaze (28 off 42 balls; 4x4) and Keacy Carty (35 off 59 balls; 2x4, 1x6) stabilised the innings with a 51-run second-wicket stand. However, they lost some quick wickets and eventually collapsed to 133/7 in 34 overs.

Skipper Shai Hope (53 not out off 67 balls; 4x4) and Justin Greaves (26 off 39 balls; 2x4) turned the game in West Indies' favour before Hosein struck a 17-ball 16.

 

The West Indies required three runs from the last ball but Pierre could score only two after Nurul Hasan dropped an easy catch behind the stumps.

In the Super Over, The Men in Maroon scored 10 runs, thanks to Hope (7 off 3 balls; 1x4) and Brandon King 3 off 2 balls. Opener Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed for a golden duck in the second ball bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh could score only 9/1 as Soumya Sarkar (3 not out off 3 balls), Saif Hassan (2 off 3 balls), and Najmul Hossain Shanto (0 not out off 1) struggled to score off Hosein. 

Hope was adjudged Player of the Match for his valiant half-century. 

The final T20I will be played on Thursday.

