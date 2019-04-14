Will SRH score a win in their 100th game?

April 14, 2019 13:01 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 30 in IPL 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar leads the Sunrisers Hyderabad onto the field. Photograph: BCCI

100 This game will be the 100th for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They will become the 8th team in the IPL to complete century of appearances.

86.16 The average first wicket partnership for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the highest for any side in IPL 2019.

72 Runs David Warner needs to complete 3,000 runs for the Sunrisers in the IPL.

He will become the first player to do so for the Sunrisers.

32 Number of wickets taken by Delhi Capitals pacers, joint-most in this IPL, with the Mumbai Indians.

29 Number of wickets lost by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019, the fewest among all teams.

15.05 Average runs conceded by the Delhi Capitals for each wicket in the death overs (16 to 20) -- the fewest among all teams in IPL 2019.

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one short of completing 100 wickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

He will become the first player to do so for the Sunrisers.

0 Number of fifty-plus scores made by the Sunrisers middle and lower-order batsmen in IPL 2019.

All 5 fifty-plus scores for the Sunrisers have come from the openers!