Dhoni should have been banned for 2-3 games: Sehwag

April 13, 2019 22:25 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stormed on to the field during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni was let off easily for his angry outburst on umpire Ulhas Gandhe and should have been "banned for two to three games" to set an example.

Dhoni was docked 50 percent of his match fees for entering the field of play to confront Umpire Gandhe for backtracking on a waist high no-ball.

He has been criticised by one and all but Sehwag is the first A list former India cricketer to demand suspension for his one-time teammate.

"I feel Dhoni was let off easy and should have been banned for at least 2-3 games, because if he did this now, tomorrow another captain can do the same. Then what is the value of an umpire," Sehwag, known for his straight talk, was quoted as saying by the Cricbuzz.

"I feel he should have been banned for a few games by IPL to set an example. He should have stayed outside and instead have talked to the fourth umpire with the walkie talkie," Sehwag said.

"I feel he shouldn't have come to the ground when there are two CSK members already and they were equally inquisitive regarding the no-ball," he opined.

Dhoni's passion whenever he wears the yellow CSK jersey is unmatched and at times his involvement for his franchise in the cash-rich league shows.

In fact, Sehwag cheekily mentioned that he has never seen the Indian skipper so agitated when he led India.

"Had he done this for the Indian team, I would have been happy. I have never seen him so angry during his captaincy days for the Indian team. So I feel he became a little too emotional for the Chennai team," Sehwag said.