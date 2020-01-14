News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Shaw be on selectors' radar for NZ tour?

Will Shaw be on selectors' radar for NZ tour?

Source: PTI
January 14, 2020 22:10 IST

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Recovering from a shoulder injury, the precocious Prithvi Shaw could make it to New Zealand, his hopes brightened after what he termed a "superb nets session".

With the Indian selectors yet to name the ODI and Test squads for the tour of New Zealand, all is still not lost for the 20-year-old Shaw.

He was in sparkling touch since returning from his eight-month doping ban, but a shoulder injury on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka cut short his run, ruling him out of India A's two practice matches in New Zealand.

 

However, a nets session has sent a positive signal.

"My favourite sound -- the sound when the ball hits the middle of my bat. Superb net sessions going on," Shaw tweeted alongside a video of the session.

He was seen driving, cutting and flicking with ease.

Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while trying to save an overthrow during Mumbai's match against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex a ground in North West Mumbai.

In the first Ranji match against Baroda, he scored 202 and 66. Prior to that, he amassed runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

He was expected to figure in India A's two practice games during the New Zealand tour.

The selectors will be keen to see if Shaw will be available for the Test series in New Zealand. The first Test will get underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton and the second match is scheduled to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting February 29.

The selectors will announce the team on January 19.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PIX: Clinical Aussies thump India to take series lead

PIX: Clinical Aussies thump India to take series lead

PICS: Warner, Finch crush India with breezy tons

PICS: Warner, Finch crush India with breezy tons

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use