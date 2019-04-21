Will RCB win on home turf this IPL?

April 21, 2019 16:47 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 39 in IPL 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore at home in IPL 2019.

They lost all three games.

9 Number of wickets taken by Deepak Chahar in the first 6 overs in IPL 2019.

No one else has taken more than 5 wickets.

50 Yuzvendra Chahal is two short of 50 wickets in IPL matches at Bengaluru.

He will become only the fourth bowler to take 50 wickets at a particular ground in the IPL, after Lasith Malinga (65 at the Wankhede in Mumbai), Amit Mishra (53 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi) and Sunil Narine (52 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata).

180 Average first innings total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in IPL 2019 -- the highest among all grounds.

709 Runs scored by M S Dhoni against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL -- more than anyone else against them.

738 Runs scored by Virat Kohli against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL -- more than anyone else.

2014 The last time the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Chennai Super Kings.

Since then, CSK have won all seven encounters between these two teams.

4,000 M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli need 45 runs and 76 runs respectively to complete 4,000 runs as captain in the IPL.