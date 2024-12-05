News
KL will open innings, Rohit confirms

Source: PTI
December 05, 2024 13:06 IST
KL Rahul

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he will bat "somewhere in the middle-order" in the day/night Test against Australia starting in Adelaide on Friday, allowing K L Rahul to continue in the opening slot.

 

Rahul looked solid with scores of 26 and 77 as he and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal combined for a 201-run opening stand during the second innings of the first Test in Perth, which India won by 295 runs.

"KL will open the innings and I will play somewhere in the middle. Not easy for me but it's the best for the team," Rohit told reporters on the eve of the second Test.

Rohit is returning to the side after a short paternity break for the birth of his son.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
