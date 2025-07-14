HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Pant play at Manchester? Gill provides update

Will Pant play at Manchester? Gill provides update

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 14, 2025 22:32 IST

x

Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant injured his left index finger after putting in a dive to stop a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the Third Test against England at Lord's. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India skipper Shubman Gill on Monday expressed confidence that wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will be able to play in the fourth Test at Manchester after scans allayed fears of a major injury to his finger.

Pant had to move off the field during the second session's play on the opening day of the just-concluded third Test against England here after suffering a blow to his left index finger.

“Rishabh went for scans. There is no major injury so he should be fine for fourth Test in Manchester,” Gill said in the post-match press conference. Gill also didn't spell out whether Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the Manchester Test which starts in nine days time.

 

Pant was grimacing in pain after putting in a dive to stop a delivery on his left, which Jasprit Bumrah had sprayed down the leg side in the 34th over of England's innings. He did not keep wickets after that incident as Dhruv Jurel came in as a substitute.

The 27-year-old was in visible discomfort while batting in the second innings where he got out for 9.

The fourth Test will commence at Manchester from July 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's
PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's
Has Karun Nair played his last Test for India?
Has Karun Nair played his last Test for India?
The 'fiery addition' SRH fans have been waiting for...
The 'fiery addition' SRH fans have been waiting for...
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
Lord's Test: Siraj fined for fiery send-off
Lord's Test: Siraj fined for fiery send-off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Songs From Prakash Mehra's Films

webstory image 2

10 Fun Facts About Chimps: Bananas, Brains & Beyond

webstory image 3

10 Classic Madan Mohan Songs

VIDEOS

Omar Abdullah shares video of grappling with cops0:05

Omar Abdullah shares video of grappling with cops

Martyrs' Day row: CM Omar scales boundary wall to offer prayers- Watch1:13

Martyrs' Day row: CM Omar scales boundary wall to offer...

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Counterpart, calls for stronger regional ties0:56

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Counterpart, calls for...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD