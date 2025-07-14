Will Pant play at Manchester? Gill provides update

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant injured his left index finger after putting in a dive to stop a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the Third Test against England at Lord's. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India skipper Shubman Gill on Monday expressed confidence that wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will be able to play in the fourth Test at Manchester after scans allayed fears of a major injury to his finger.

Pant had to move off the field during the second session's play on the opening day of the just-concluded third Test against England here after suffering a blow to his left index finger.

“Rishabh went for scans. There is no major injury so he should be fine for fourth Test in Manchester,” Gill said in the post-match press conference. Gill also didn't spell out whether Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the Manchester Test which starts in nine days time.

Pant was grimacing in pain after putting in a dive to stop a delivery on his left, which Jasprit Bumrah had sprayed down the leg side in the 34th over of England's innings. He did not keep wickets after that incident as Dhruv Jurel came in as a substitute.

The 27-year-old was in visible discomfort while batting in the second innings where he got out for 9.

The fourth Test will commence at Manchester from July 23.