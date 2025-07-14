HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The 'fiery addition' SRH fans have been waiting for...

Source: PTI
July 14, 2025 17:28 IST

Former India pacer Varun Aaron joins SRH as bowling coach

Varun Aaron

IMAGE: Varun Aaron had played nine Tests and as many ODIs for India between 2011 and 2015. Photograph: SRH/X

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday appointed former India pacer Varun Aaron as their bowling coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Aaron will take over from former New Zealand left-arm quick James Franklin.

“A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach,” the SRH announced on their 'X' account.

Aaron had played nine Tests and as many ODIs for India between 2011 and 2015.

His last competitive match was a Vijay Hazare Trophy game for Jharkhand against Goa in Jaipur on January 5 this year.

 

However, Aaron brought curtains down on his playing career after Jharkhand failed to enter the knockout stages of the domestic 50-over competition.

The 35-year-old had burst onto the scene as a young tearaway capable of crossing the 150 kmph mark and it earned him immediate attention from the selectors.

In fact, the top brass at that time wanted to invest heavily on him and the other blooming fast bowler -- Umesh Yadav.

While Umesh went on to play more than 50 Tests, Aaron soon slipped off of the radar courtesy frequent injuries.

Post-retirement, Aaron has moved on to become a TV pundit before his new role in the Hyderabad outfit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
