PIX: India collapse; England on course for victory

Images from Day 5 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's on Monday.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is bowled by Jofra Archer during Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's on Monday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Jofra Archer led England's fiery showing with the ball on Day 5 to put the hosts on course for victory after India suffered a batting collapse in the morning session, on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's, on Monday.



Chris Woakes had Nitish Reddy caught behind at the stroke of lunch to leave India tottering at 112/8 after they set 193 for victory on a tough Lord's pitch.



Resuming the final day on 58/4 and needing another 135 runs on a rapidly deteriorating surface with variable bounce, India needed their experienced batters to fire for their fourth success at the iconic ground since 1932 but it was not to be.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The loss of Rishabh Pant (9 off 12 balls), K L Rahul (39 off 58) and Washington Sundar (0 off 4) inside the first hour left India on the brink.



The key for India was the presence of Rahul and Pant in the middle but both departed in a space of 18 balls.



IMAGE: Jofra Archer takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Washington Sundar. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Pant, who injured his left index finger while keeping on day one, clearly looked in discomfort facing the extreme pace of Archer, wincing his hand in pain every time the ball hurried on to his bat.



The India vice-captain tried his best to make a difference, collecting a couple of fours off Archer, who finally had the last laugh. The fast bowler produced a beauty to send back a half-fit Pant back into the dressing room as the ball straightened just enough from the angle to shatter into the off-stump.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of K L Rahul. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Rahul, at the other end, needed to hold the innings together but when he departed three overs after Pant's dismissal, the writing was on the wall.

England captain Ben Stokes bowled his heart out from the Nursery End and got the all important wicket of the in-form Rahul with a ball that seamed back profusely to trap him leg before wicket.



England use the DRS to good effect as the ball had struck Rahul on the pads in line and the on-field umpire's decision was overturned.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Archer then came up with a superb catch off his own bowling, diving full length to his right to take a stunning one-handed catch and send back Sundar for a duck.



All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, batting at No 9, battled hard to score 13 from 53 balls before he was dismissed off the final ball of the session, caught behind off Woakes.