Will luck favour Delhi Capitals tonight?

May 08, 2019 11:52 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Eliminator 2 in IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson with Delhi Capitals Skipper Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of matches won by Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) in IPL playoffs/knockout stage.

They lost the semi-finals in 2008 and 2009 and both the qualifiers in 2012.

 

7.13 The economy rate of Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinners in IPL 2019, the second best after Chennai Super Kings.

9:5 Sunrisers' win-loss against Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Since 2018, they have a 3-1 record.

39 Number of wickets Rashid Khan has taken in T20 cricket in 2019, the most by any bowler.

47.89 Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling average against Delhi Capitals in the IPL (9 wickets in 15 matches) -- his worst performance against any team in the IPL.

54 Runs scored by Manish Pandey in his first five innings in IPL 2019 (at an average of 13.50).

In his next five innings he has aggregated 260 runs (at an average of 86.66).

926 Runs scored by Shreyas Iyer in T20 cricket in 2019 (in 24 matches at an average of 44.09).

Only Shane Watson (953) has aggregated more runs this year.

RAJNEESH GUPTA
Tags: Delhi Capitals, IPL, Shreyas Iyer, T20, Chennai Super Kings
 

