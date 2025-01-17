Will Kohli heed Manjrekar's advice?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli had a torrid time in Australia during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, amassing a mere 190 runs at an average of 23.75 across five Tests despite starting off with an unbeaten hundred in the first Test at Perth. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar on Friday urged the struggling Virat Kohli to play in the English County Championship to regain form before the marquee Test series in England.

India and England will lock horns in four Tests in June-July, and Kohli will be desperate for a turnaround in his fortunes after dismal outings against New Zealand and Australia recently.

Speaking on Star Sports' Deep Point podcast, Manjrekar said: "Kohli needs to play a lot of red-ball cricket. The first Test in England is in June, while the County Championship begins in April. He could join a county team, like Pujara did, and gain valuable match practice.

"India can then evaluate his performances in the initial Test matches. If there are positive signs, he can continue. But the last thing you want is Kohli going there and struggling, as we've seen before. That wouldn't be good for Indian cricket. Playing County cricket could be a very sensible move for him," he added.

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar voiced his support for Kohli, expressing confidence in the batter's ability to make a strong comeback thanks to his fitness.

"I'm still backing him. Even at 36 (years old), he's as fit as ever. His fitness levels are remarkable, and I believe he can continue playing at the highest level," Bangar said.