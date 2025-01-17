HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lyon donates Kohli, Bumrah, Ashwin bats for charity

Lyon donates Kohli, Bumrah, Ashwin bats for charity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read
January 17, 2025 16:08 IST

Nathan Lyon donates bats signed by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah to support cricketers with disability

Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nathan Lyon/Instagram

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has donated three exclusive bats signed by India stars Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin to Cricket Australia's social impact partner Taverners for auction with the proceeds being used to support cricketers with disability.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, star batter Steve Smith and Lyon himself also signed on the three bats. The signatures were taken during the intensely-fought five-match Test series for the Border-Gavasakar Trophy, which India lost 1-3 earlier this month.

 

"Ahead of the 2025 National Cricket Inclusion Championships, National Inclusion Ambassador for Cricketers with a Disability, Nathan Lyon, has donated three exclusive signed bats to Cricket Australia social impact partner Taverners Australia," Cricket Australia (CA) said on its social media handle.

"Each of these bats feature a Braille sticker in the centre reading 'a sport for all' and are signed by an Australian and Indian Test player. @LordsTavAU are auctioning these bats, with proceeds going towards supporting pathways and programs for cricketers with a disability."

Nathan Lyon

Lyon posted the pictures of the three signed bats on his 'X' handle.

"Please help us raise money for All Abilities cricket. We have 3 (one off) bats signed in BGT series to auction. 1. signed by @patcummins30 & @Jaspritbumrah93 2. signed by @stevesmith49 & @imVkohli 3. signed myself & @ashwinravi99," he wrote.

Lyon is the brand ambassador for the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) and he has been at the forefront of promoting inclusivity and providing a platform for athletes with disabilities.

The Cricket Australia National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) begins in Queensland on Sunday.

The Championships brings together Australia's most talented cricketers with a disability to compete for national titles, with over 300 players representing their states and territories across five divisions, in T20 matches.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
