News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Kohli Break 3 Year Jinx In 1st Test?

Will Kohli Break 3 Year Jinx In 1st Test?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 12, 2022 18:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian team geared up for the two-Test series against Bangladesh with a gruelling nets session in Chattogram on Monday.

India will be keen to make amends in the Tests after suffering a 1-2 series defeat in the ODIs.

India have been depleted with Rohit Sharma ruled out of the first Test with a thumb injury, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are out of the series with injuries.

K L Rahul will lead India in the first Test with Cheteshwar Pujara named as his deputy for the series opener starting on Wednesday.

Glimpses from India's net session in Chattogram:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's last Test century was against Bangladesh in November 2019. Will century 28 come at Chattogram?

 

IMAGE: Rahul bats in the nets.

IMAGE: Wicket-keeper K S Bharat shows off his moves with the gloves.

 

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin.

 

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara gets catching practice from Fielding Coach T Dilip.

 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant works on his batting.

 

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Batting cCoach Vikram Rathour.

 

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer.

 

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav.

 

IMAGE: The Indian team in a huddle during their practice session in Chattogram. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter
 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Pick Your Indian Team For 1st Test
Pick Your Indian Team For 1st Test
Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts
Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts
'5 years on a journey for eternity'
'5 years on a journey for eternity'
Umar Khalid granted 7-day bail for sister's wedding
Umar Khalid granted 7-day bail for sister's wedding
Having problem with Agnipath, then don't join: HC
Having problem with Agnipath, then don't join: HC
What If Sardar Patel Was First PM?
What If Sardar Patel Was First PM?
#CoupleGoals From Mouni, Suraj
#CoupleGoals From Mouni, Suraj

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain

Pant Snubbed, Pujara Is Vice-Captain

What Team India must do to qualify for WTC final

What Team India must do to qualify for WTC final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances