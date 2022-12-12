Will Kohli Break 3 Year Jinx In 1st Test?

The Indian team geared up for the two-Test series against Bangladesh with a gruelling nets session in Chattogram on Monday.
India will be keen to make amends in the Tests after suffering a 1-2 series defeat in the ODIs.
India have been depleted with Rohit Sharma ruled out of the first Test with a thumb injury, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are out of the series with injuries.
K L Rahul will lead India in the first Test with Cheteshwar Pujara named as his deputy for the series opener starting on Wednesday.
Glimpses from India's net session in Chattogram: