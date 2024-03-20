News
Will Justin Langer consider coaching Team India in the future?

Source: PTI
March 20, 2024 18:17 IST
IMAGE: Justin Langer sidestepped the question when asked if he would take up India’s coach’s job. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Justin Langer got a 'probing delivery' on his possible future as coach of the Indian national team but the former Australian opener like his playing days, judged it perfectly and left the one bowled on the "corridor of uncertainty".

Langer, who took a two-year-break after his much publicised acrimonious exit from Australian team's head coach's position in 2022, is back as the head coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

 

He got a straight question first up.

Will he be considering a possibility of coaching Indian team in the near future?

He first laughed as the franchise very rightly wanted to keep it strictly about themselves but the gritty Aussie very nicely skirted the question.

"I was talking to Ricky Ponting and I cannot believe depth of talent in India. My mind is blown away.

“India is blessed to have so much of talent and Rahul Dravid must be waking up really excited with amount of talent that he gets to work with," said Langer, carefully side-stepping the issue.

For the record, Dravid's extended contract tenure runs till end of T20 World Cup in June.

Source: PTI
The Dhoni-Kohli IPL Bromance!
Rohit Missing From MI's Team Bonding
'Dhoni knew that cricket is not everything'
SC raps ED for denying bail by filing chargesheets
The Dhoni-Kohli IPL Bromance!
Can Sunrisers Shine under Cummins?
HP Cong chief opts out of LS poll, cites upset workers
