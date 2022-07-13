Will India Retain Same Team For 2nd ODI?

IMAGE: India demolished England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Oval, July 12, 2022. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A dominant India crushed World champions England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at The Oval in London on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/19 as India took a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

Bumrah in the company of fellow pacer Mohammed Shami (3/31) sent England crashing for 110 in 25.2 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma (76 not out) and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) continued the momentum as India romped to victory in just 18.4 overs.

Barring any last minute injuries, India are likely to field the same winning XI in Thursday's second ODI at Lord's, with Virat Kohli set to miss out again because of groin strain.

Just like they did in the T20I series, India will aim to wrap up the series before they try out other players in the squad.

The selectors will keenly watch young pace bowler Prasidh Krishna, who impressed in the first match with figures of 1/26 in the middle overs and monitor if Hardik Pandya can handle the workload of bowling around 8-10 overs in a 50 overs match.

Harish Kotian's Likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Who do YOU think should be part of India's playing XI for Thursday's second ODI against England at Lord's?

Please select your team from the list and do post your playing XI in the message board below.