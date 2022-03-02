Will India pick Gill or Iyer for 1st Test?

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates scoring a century on debut during the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, November 26, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka signals the start of a new dawn in Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma takes over the Test captaincy, while after a very long time, senior pros Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane won't feature in the Indian team.

While the focus will be on Virat Kohli featuring in his 100th Test, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer will be looking to make most of their opportunities.

It remains to be seen how the new look Indian team lines up for the series opener in Mohali, starting on Friday.

Rohit will open the batting with Mayank Agarwal, but it will be interesting to see who takes over the No 3 slot from Pujara.

Gill, who has opened in Tests in the past, is a good contender to bat at No 3, but the team management could be tempted to try out Shreyas Iyer, who has been in good form recently. The Mumbai right-hander had hit a century on debut against New Zealand in November when batting at No 5 but could easily make the adjustment of batting higher up in the order.

Vihari, who has been in and out of the Test team in recent times, could finally get a permanent slot in the playing XI as he is all set to replace Rahane in the middle order.

Vihari has been preferred overseas, playing just one of his 13 Tests at home. He has been a consistent run-scorer in first class cricket, averaging 55 for 7,713 runs in 99 first class games, while also doing well for India 'A'.

Ravindra Jadeja's wonderful comeback in the T20 series against Sri Lanka is a big boost for the Indians as his improved batting allows them to go in with five bowlers.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also a likely starter for the first Test after overcoming his fitness woes, as confirmed by Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday.

The Mohali wicket which has traditionally aided pace bowlers over the years could see India go in with three pace bowlers including Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill/Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Who do you should be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka?

Please select your team from the list and do post your playing XI in the message board below.