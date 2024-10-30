News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Will India accept Pakistan skipper's Champions Trophy 2025 invitation?

Will India accept Pakistan skipper's Champions Trophy 2025 invitation?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 30, 2024 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Rizwan

IMAGE: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with selection committee members Aqib Javed and Azhar Ali, joined Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha for a press conference in Lahore. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has issued a warm invitation to the Indian cricket team to participate in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, and Rizwan expressed confidence in the enthusiastic reception the Indian team would receive from Pakistani fans.

 

"Our fans are huge admirers of Indian cricketers, and they would be thrilled to see the Indian team play in Pakistan. If they come, we will ensure a warm welcome," Rizwan stated.

India's last visit to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, where they reached the final. Since then, bilateral cricket between the two nations has largely been restricted to neutral venues due to political tensions.

Pakistan's most recent visit to India was for the 2023 ODI World Cup, preceded by a bilateral ODI series in 2012.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a tentative schedule for the Champions Trophy, which is set to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi are the proposed host cities. The ICC is expected to make a final decision on the tournament's venue by November, with further clarity anticipated when Jay Shah assumes the ICC Chairmanship on December 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
You need to prove yourself: Ramiz Raja slams Babar
You need to prove yourself: Ramiz Raja slams Babar
Behind the scenes drama: Why did Kirsten resign?
Behind the scenes drama: Why did Kirsten resign?
Kirsten quits as Pakistan's coach within 6 months!
Kirsten quits as Pakistan's coach within 6 months!
Diya Diwali For Vrindavan's Widows
Diya Diwali For Vrindavan's Widows
Your Diwali Holidays OTT Watch List!
Your Diwali Holidays OTT Watch List!
Diwali Recipe: Kabita's Matar Kheer
Diwali Recipe: Kabita's Matar Kheer
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Was Rizwan forced to accept PCB's diktat?
Was Rizwan forced to accept PCB's diktat?
Australia ko Australia mein haraenge...: Rizwan vows
Australia ko Australia mein haraenge...: Rizwan vows

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances