Will India accept Pakistan skipper's Champions Trophy 2025 invitation?

IMAGE: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with selection committee members Aqib Javed and Azhar Ali, joined Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha for a press conference in Lahore. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has issued a warm invitation to the Indian cricket team to participate in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, and Rizwan expressed confidence in the enthusiastic reception the Indian team would receive from Pakistani fans.

"Our fans are huge admirers of Indian cricketers, and they would be thrilled to see the Indian team play in Pakistan. If they come, we will ensure a warm welcome," Rizwan stated.

India's last visit to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, where they reached the final. Since then, bilateral cricket between the two nations has largely been restricted to neutral venues due to political tensions.

Pakistan's most recent visit to India was for the 2023 ODI World Cup, preceded by a bilateral ODI series in 2012.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a tentative schedule for the Champions Trophy, which is set to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi are the proposed host cities. The ICC is expected to make a final decision on the tournament's venue by November, with further clarity anticipated when Jay Shah assumes the ICC Chairmanship on December 1.