I f*****g love Test match cricket: Stokes

August 26, 2019 12:06 IST

'I've seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I've seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance. Well done @ECB_cricket'

IMAGE: Ben Stokes in the dressing room after his miraculous effort with the bat in England's thrilling one-wicket win in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday. Photograph: Ben Stokes/Instagram

After playing a match-winning knock of 135 runs against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, England all-rounder Ben Stokes expressed his love for the longest format of the saying.

In an Instagram post, the cricketer posted a picture of himself and wrote: "I fu***g (don't care if I get fined) love Test Match Cricket and I love @englandcricket #ashes @mjleach17 is a legend photo cred @stuartbroad8".

Stokes played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he guided England to an improbable one-wicket win against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley.

Chasing 359 for the win, England were left 286/9, still, 73 runs away from the target.

It was then that Stokes decided to play in an aggressive manner and he took on the Aussie bowlers, smashing them all around the park.

He found support in the number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, in which Leach only contributed 1 run from 17 balls.

Many cricketers also took to Twitter to share their opinion on one of the finest knocks ever.

"Not sure he can quite believe what he's just done? @benstokes38 #Ashes," England pacer Stuart Broad tweeted.

"I've seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I've seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance. Well done @ECB_cricket," former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott tweeted.

Shane Warne also tweeted in praise of Stokes: "Well worth a watch as this was a very special day from a very special cricketer ! Congrats @benstokes38 awesome my friend ! #ashes 1-1."

IMAGE: Man of the Match, England's Ben Stokes is interviewed by BBC Cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew after England's miracle win in the 3rd Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

"You cannot do that Ben Stokes... Ben Stokes is one hell of a cricketer," wrote former broadcaster and former England captain Nasser Hussain in two separate tweets.

"This match showed how Test cricket can be the toughest and most entertaining format in cricket. @benstokes38 keeps getting better and better. An innings that people will talk about for a long time. #Ashes #ENGvAUS," former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"That was special from Ben Stokes. Single-handedly winning the test match. Great viewing," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.

The ongoing Ashes is currently tied at 1-1 with still two Test matches left to play.

England and Australia will next lock horns in the fourth Test beginning from September 4 at Old Trafford.

Official sponsors of the Ashes series, Specsavers have announced that spinner Jack Leach will be getting free spectacles for life.

Specsavers confirmed in a tweet that Leach will be getting free glasses after all-rounder Ben Stokes's tweet asking the sponsor to give the spinner free specs.

"We can confirm we will offer Jack Leach free glasses for life," Specsavers tweeted in reply to Stokes's tweet saying: Jack Leach........@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991".

As soon as the match got over, Specsavers had also tweeted asking about the official manager of Leach.

"Does anybody know Jack Leach's agent? Asking for a friend... #Ashes," Specsavers had tweeted.