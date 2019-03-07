rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Hardik-Rahul get a more severe punishment?

Will Hardik-Rahul get a more severe punishment?

March 07, 2019 18:53 IST

'We have referred the matter concerning Rahul and Pandya to the Ombudsman. He has just taken charge (earlier this month) and it is the only case we have referred so far. It is his domain entirely and he will take a call'

Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul on the Koffee With Karan couch with Karan Johar, the show's host 

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul on the Koffee With Karan couch with Karan Johar, the show's host.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket, on Thursday, referred the investigation into K L Rahul and Hardik Pandya's sexist remarks on a TV show to the newly-appointed Ombudsman D K Jain.

Jain will decide if the cricketers will get a more severe punishment than the already served provisional suspensions.

 

Rahul and Pandya were suspended for their loose talk on women on popular TV show, Koffee with Karan, but their suspension was eventually revoked pending an inquiry to be conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman.

"We have referred the matter concerning Rahul and Pandya to the Ombudsman. He has just taken charge (earlier this month) and it is the only case we have referred so far. It is his domain entirely and he will take a call," said COA chief Vinod Rai when asked about the possibility of Rahul and Pandya receiving a stricter punishment.

Both Pandya and Rahul were sent home from the tour of Australia following their controversial remarks which triggered a massive controversy, leading to their provisional suspension.

After their suspensions were revoked, Pandya joined the team in the middle of the New Zealand tour while Rahul, who had a disastrous tour of Australia, was told to play the home A series against England Lions.

Rahul is now part of the India ODI squad which is locked in battle with Australia while Pandya is sidelined while nursing a back injury.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use