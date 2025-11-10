HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will Dhruv Jurel find a spot?

Will Dhruv Jurel find a spot?

Source: PTI
Listen to Article
Last updated on: November 10, 2025 21:33 IST

'He's playing well, isn't he?'

'It depends on whom they want to send at No. 3 -- whether they want to go with Sai Sudharsan, or bring in our in-form Dhruv in. We'll find out'

Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel’s form makes him hard to ignore. Photograph: BCCI

Sourav Ganguly believes India’s biggest selection dilemma ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa could centre around one man - Dhruv Jurel.

With Rishabh Pant returning and most batting spots seemingly locked, the former India captain said it would be “tough to open up a slot” but admitted Jurel’s form makes him hard to ignore. As India prepare to host the Proteas at Eden Gardens from Friday, Ganguly also backed the home side’s dominance, calling them “a bundle of talent” and overwhelming favourites on turning tracks.

 

"He's playing well, isn't he? Rishabh is back and I don't know what the selectors are thinking. Basically, the spots are taken -- two openers, (Shubman) Gill at 4, Pant at 5, KL (Rahul), (Ravindra) Jadeja are there. Players have performed. How easy will it be to open up a slot for Dhruv Jurel at this stage, I wouldn't know…” Ganguly said.

He suggested that the No 3 spot could be an option with Sai Sudharsan being the incumbent.

"But it depends on whom they want to send at No. 3 -- whether they want to go with Sai Sudharsan, or bring in our in-form Dhruv in. We'll find out,” Ganguly said.

The South Africa series will also mark the return of Pant, who has recovered from the foot fracture he sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July.

Jurel, meanwhile, has been in red-hot form, scoring centuries in both innings against South Africa ‘A' in the second unofficial Test that concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Ganguly tipped India as overwhelming favourites at home.

“Because India's spin attack is very good. And this young team went to England three months ago and played exceptionally well. It was a fantastic series to watch -- exceptional performances by Gill, Yashasvi (Jaiswal), Rahul, Pant. They've been exceptional. Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Jadeja... India are a bundle of talent."

“South Africa, I know they've played well in Pakistan. But India in India are a different kettle of fish. They'll have to play really, really well to compete with India,” Ganguly said.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
