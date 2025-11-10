'Shami still has plenty to offer Team India'

'I really don't see any reason why he can't keep playing Test matches, One-day cricket and T20 cricket for India'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami gets a big nod from Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants to see Mohammed Shami back in the Indian team across formats as he reckons the skillful pacer is 'fit and is bowling exceptionally well'.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, however, appears to have moved on from the 35-year-old pacer, who has been ignored for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa and last played in the Champions Trophy in March.

"Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit and we saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches, where he's won Bengal on his own,” Ganguly said on Monday after being announced as the global brand ambassador of Kabuni, a UK-based AI-driven sports coaching platform.

Shami has so far claimed 15 wickets to help Bengal to successive wins in their first two Ranji Trophy matches before going wicketless against Tripura. He has bowled 91 overs in three matches this season.

The veteran pacer underwent ankle surgery following the 2023 World Cup, where he finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps at an average of 10.70.

"I'm sure the selectors are watching and there is a communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it's the Mohammad Shami we know of."

"So, I really don't see any reason why he can't keep playing Test matches, One-day cricket and T20 cricket for India. Because that skill is enormous,” Ganguly said.

With no red-ball assignments for India over the next six months, it remains to be seen if Shami has already played his last Test -- the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

In the longer format, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep have become an integral part of the pace attack. For the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away, Shami's recurring injury concerns could influence the selectors.





