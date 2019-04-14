Will Dhoni achieve a new record today?

April 14, 2019 12:53 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 29 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: A jubilant Chennai Super Kings team. Photograph: BCCI

5 Number of consecutive matches Chennai Super Kings have lost at the Eden Gardens.

The streak includes three matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders and two against the Mumbai Indians.

5.71 The economy rate of Chennai Super Kings spinners in IPL 2019 -- the best among all teams.

9 The last 9 matches in IPL 2019 have all been won by chasing sides.

15 Average first wicket partnership for the Chennai Super Kings, the lowest for any side in IPL 2019.

16 Number of wickets taken by the Chennai Super Kings in the first 6 overs, the most by any side in IPL 2019.

Kolkata Knight Riders have managed 8 wickets in the powerplay.

45 Andre Russell's lowest score in 6 innings in this edition.

He has so far scored 302 runs at an average of 100.66 and a strike rate of 212.68

4,000 M S Dhoni needs 61 runs to reach this landmark as IPL captain.

He will become the first to do so.