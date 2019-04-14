RCB's first win comes with Rs 12 lakh fine for Kohli

April 14, 2019 11:52 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli expresses relief after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab to register their first victory in IPL-12 after seven matches. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during Saturday’s Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab, in Mohali.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season, under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden victory of the season after suffering six losses in a row when they defeated Kings XI by eight wickets.

Kohli and Villiers scored half-centuries to overshadow Chris Gayle's unbeaten 99.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed Rs 12 lakh fines for slow over-rate earlier in the competition.