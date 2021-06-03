News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will CA make ball-tampering investigation report public?

Will CA make ball-tampering investigation report public?

Source: PTI
June 03, 2021 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ball tampering

IMAGE: Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to tamper with the condition of the ball using sandpaper during Australia's Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former Australia bowling coach David Saker wants the country's cricket board to make its investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal public as he feels releasing that report might end the questions surrounding the incident.

The ball-tampering issue resurfaced when Cameron Bancroft recently hinted in an interview that the bowlers in the team might have been aware of the plot to use sandpaper to alter the ball's condition.

 

Saker was the bowling coach of the side at that time and had earlier stated that even he could be held accountable for what happened.

The scandal led to bans on Bancroft, then skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner.

"I can't see any point why it wouldn't be released, but that's, yeah that's up to them the way they want to handle that," Saker was quoted saying by the local media in Melbourne.

He was unveiled as the coach of the Big Bash League side Melbourne Renegades on Thursday.

Asked why the CA should release the information, Saker said, "Because these questions keep coming up, maybe if it's released, then maybe questions might stop but I don't think they will and the questions will keep getting asked."

After Bancroft's comments, the bowlers, including top pacer Pat Cummins, had insisted that they had no prior knowledge of the plot.

However, former skipper Michael Clarke had said it was difficult to believe that bowlers were not aware.

Saker himself has denied any knowledge of the plot.

"Well, there's no doubt I had no idea there was any sandpaper involved. As far as we knew that we were using normal tactics to get the ball reverse-swinging so that's as far as I know."

"We've all gone in and did our bit so I can't see it going any further, but the questions will keep coming. There's no doubt about that, but that's just a part of life, you got to deal with that but it's never going to go away, that's for sure," he said.

CA chief Nick Hockley had said last month that they do not intend to make the investigation report public.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Warner recalls terrifying COVID-19 situation in India
Warner recalls terrifying COVID-19 situation in India
PIX: Conway shines with century on debut at Lord's
PIX: Conway shines with century on debut at Lord's
WTC final: Kohli not bothered by lack of practice
WTC final: Kohli not bothered by lack of practice
Is Sushant's Byomkesh Bakshi getting a sequel?
Is Sushant's Byomkesh Bakshi getting a sequel?
COVID Second Wave: How many have died?
COVID Second Wave: How many have died?
Study Abroad: 10 Tips to get an Education Loan
Study Abroad: 10 Tips to get an Education Loan
COVID scare at French Open
COVID scare at French Open

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

'Nah, that's just Steve testing his bats'

'Nah, that's just Steve testing his bats'

Vamika travels with Virat, Anushka to England

Vamika travels with Virat, Anushka to England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use