News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Nah, that's just Steve testing his bats'

'Nah, that's just Steve testing his bats'

By Rediff Cricket
June 03, 2021 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: Steve Smith, right, and David Warner. Photograph: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images
 

On Steve Smith's 32nd birthday on Wednesday, June 2, David Warner shed light on his team-mate's obsessive habits.

In an interview with Fitzy & Wippa, Warner gave an insight on what it's like to be staying in the same hotel as Smith and how bad it can get if he's in the room above you.

'A little insight to Steve Smith when you're in a hotel room. If he's above you, you ain't sleeping. All you hear is the tapping all the time. You think it's the cleaners coming in at midnight. You're like, "Nah, that's just Steve testing his bats",' Warner disclosed.

'He likes to feel the weight, but he likes to close his eyes, and yeah, that's how he does it.'

'It's just so common, Steve, that he put his whites on to actually work out if his thigh pad was going to fit in his pants. I'm worried about my box, not my thigh pad,' Warner quipped.

Steven Smith

Last week, Dani Willis, Smith's wife, posted photos of her husband testing the weight and the pick-up of his bats with a blindfold on.

'Flashback to Steve doing Steve things. I think he was trying to work out which bat had the better pick up?!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Need to ensure mental well-being of players: Kohli
Need to ensure mental well-being of players: Kohli
WTC final: Kohli not bothered by lack of practice
WTC final: Kohli not bothered by lack of practice
WTC final should be best of three affair: Shastri
WTC final should be best of three affair: Shastri
Study Abroad: 10 Tips to get an Education Loan
Study Abroad: 10 Tips to get an Education Loan
COVID scare at French Open
COVID scare at French Open
Trump's 'communication platform' shuts down
Trump's 'communication platform' shuts down
'He called me by his daughter's name'
'He called me by his daughter's name'

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Vamika travels with Virat, Anushka to England

Vamika travels with Virat, Anushka to England

Warner recalls terrifying COVID-19 situation in India

Warner recalls terrifying COVID-19 situation in India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use