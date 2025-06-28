Will Archer's Test comeback boost England for second India Test?

'He could be one of the best bowlers we have had. And you only do that by doing it in Test cricket..'

IMAGE: Jofra Archer has not featured in a Test since 2021 and was recently included in the England squad for the second Test after playing a four-day Country game for Sussex. Photograph: BCCI

Allaying concerns around Jofra Archer's readiness for Test cricket, England and Wales Cricket Board director Rob Key has said the pacer could have been rushed into the side much earlier but he was instead given time to gradually build himself up for the rigours of the longest format of the game.



Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace have suggested that Archer should not be rushed back to play the second Test against India at Edgbaston despite the pace bowler's recent comeback to red-ball cricket.



The injury-prone pacer has not featured in a Test since 2021 and was recently included in the England squad for the second Test after playing a four-day Country game for Sussex where he bowled 18 overs against Durham and took a wicket.



"I think we have gone slower than we could have done," Key was quoted as saying by The Guardian.



"Jofra has been in a long period where he's been building up and building up (in white-ball cricket). The temptation could have been to rush him back sooner. But actually we have gone down this road to make sure that we are in this position now where we are thinking about playing him." he added.



England defeated India in the opening Test at Headingley but despite the win, their pace attack lacked the punch.



Archer, who emerged as one of the most successful bowlers in the IPL this season, could add the much-needed sting in the England attack if he makes its to the playing XI.



"He could be one of the best bowlers we have had. And you only do that by doing it in Test cricket. Hopefully for the next few years we'll be fortunate enough to see Jofra have the chance to stake that claim," added Key.



The ECB director added that England skipper Ben Stokes would know better how to use Archer smartly, without risking his injury-prone body.

"These are impact players. You don't want them doing other roles. That's where you need complementary skills, so you can share a bit more of the work. The temptation at times with Jofra is that he can do a bit of everything.



"But you've got to use him when he can impact the game and Ben (Stokes) is one of the best at that. You have got to be smart with how you use them so they can help you win a game," said Key.



On Mark Wood, who has not featured since undergoing a knee surgery earlier this year, Key was quite positive about the pacer's return but didn't provide a timeline. Reports suggest that the speedster could play the fifth and final Test against India at the end of July.



"Wood is someone who could turn up after bowling a bit in the nets, like he did (in 2023), and it's 96mph, swinging the ball and hitting a length. We're very fortunate he has the ability to hit his straps pretty much from the start.



"Jofra is close to the Mark Wood end of the scale: a pretty pure talent, not a lot of moving parts to his action. He knows exactly what he is doing and what he is about."