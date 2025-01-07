HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will active Indian players get BCCI nod to play SA20?

Will active Indian players get BCCI nod to play SA20?

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 16:06 IST

x

'We know Dinesh Karthik will be here this year which is fantastic and it's great for the tournament.'

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL

IMAGE: AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

South African great Ab de Villiers hopes the BCCI will allow Indian players to take part in the SA20 in the near future as it will only raise the profile of the young franchise-based league.

Dinesh Karthik is set to become the first Indian cricketer to compete in the SA20 but that was only made possible when he announced his international and domestic retirement last year.

The BCCI doesn't allow active players to take part in overseas leagues and as of now, the only way to play events outside India is by calling time on your career at home. Having said that, there is a growing trend of cricketers taking retirement in India to try their luck in the burgeoning overseas competitions.

 

"I would love to see more Indian players involved. We know Dinesh Karthik will be here this year which is fantastic and it's great for the tournament.

"And hopefully the BCCI will allow us to get more Indian players in the future to come and join the fun of the SA20," said de Villiers in a select media interaction ahead of third edition of SA20 beginning on January 9.

Having said that, he is fully aware that the BCCI is not going to make active Indian players available for overseas leagues anytime soon.

De Villiers reckons the only way to keep a league ahead of its rivals is by attracting the best overseas talent like the IPL has done over the years.

"We (SA20) can just keep growing with regards to the overseas players. That's a large part of the success of the IPL over the years and I've followed the IPL since 2008. It's every year the overseas contingents seem to get stronger and stronger.

"You get the best players in the world and the best players in India and that combination makes for great cricket. So I think for Graeme Smith and his team moving forward it's just to keep pushing hard, as hard as they can (to get the best overseas talent)," de Villiers added.

The contentious impact player rule in the IPL has been extended till 2027 but de Villiers is not a fan of the concept.

When asked if the rule should be introduced in SA20, he added:"I've never been a big fan, to be honest, and I did speak about it at the IPL last season. I feel it's a bit confusing, it also puts a bit of pressure on the all-rounders and their role in the teams.

"From the outside it looks exciting, but actually when the game takes place, I've never found it to be... a good thing to have in cricket. So, I mean, you can try it out. And the SA20, they've always been open to new ideas and new rules, which I find good," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

We have best minds in Indian cricket right now: Yuvi
We have best minds in Indian cricket right now: Yuvi
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
Gavaskar calls for injecting new blood in Team India
Gavaskar calls for injecting new blood in Team India
Eng players urged to boycott Champions Trophy match
Eng players urged to boycott Champions Trophy match
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshay Kumar's Niece Simar Bhatia To Make Her Debut

webstory image 2

Neha-Angad's Trip To Melbourne

webstory image 3

12 Yummy, Yummy Street Foods Of North India!

VIDEOS

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

Prez Biden, 1st lady halt convoy to pay tribute to people killed in New Orleans attack3:26

Prez Biden, 1st lady halt convoy to pay tribute to people...

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai Airport1:12

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD