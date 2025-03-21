Will 300 be breached in IPL 2025?

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Bowlers have been allowed to use saliva to shine the ball in IPL 2025 but it is the batters who will be salivating at the prospect of breaching the 300-mark when the world's richest Twenty20 league gets under way on Saturday.



Lifting the saliva ban, a COVID-19 legacy, will allow the fast bowlers to try and generate some reverse swing in a format which treats them as cannon fodder.



But the continuation of the Impact Player rule, which allows teams to play an extra batter substituting a bowler in a match, will ensure it will rain fours and sixes across 13 venues over the next two months.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 263/5 against Pune Warriors stood as the league's highest total for a decade but that 2013 mark was bettered four times in last year's IPL - three times by Sunrisers Hyderabad alone.



Hyderabad's 287/3 against Bengaluru is the new benchmark but Nathan Leamon, a strategy consultant with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, is among those who believe 300 is achievable.



"We have already seen a huge escalation in scores over the last two years," the former England lead analyst told ESPNCricinfo.



"It would be naive to think that we have got to the fullest extent of that -

of teams learning how to take advantage of the new laws."You have seen several games where 260 has been scored, which never used to happen. You have seen several games where teams score 100 in the powerplay ... So something has changed."RCB, who face Kolkata in Saturday's IPL opener at Eden Gardens, are likely to be involved when the 300-mark is breached given the traditionally flat pitch and small boundaries in Bengaluru.RCB's Rajat Patidar is one of five new captains in the 18th edition of IPL 2025, which will culminate with the May 25 final in Kolkata.Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed KKKR captain after the departure of Shreyas Iyer, who will spearhead Punjab Kings' bid to win their maiden IPL title.All-rounder Axar Patel will lead Delhi Capitals after the franchise released stumper-batter Rishabh Pant, who will skipper Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunday's double header includes a mouth-watering clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the IPL's most successful teams with five titles each.



While there are no overwhelming favourites this year, South Africa great AB de Villiers backed his former club RCB to shed their under-achiever's tag.



"It's an incredibly good, balanced team," de Villiers said ahead of the tournament. "I do feel this squad has got what it takes to go all the way."