News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WI recall Hope against South Africa, injured Gabriel out

WI recall Hope against South Africa, injured Gabriel out

June 09, 2021 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Shai Hope has performed very well in the red ball matches he has played, following on the back of his highly successful One-Day International series against Sri Lanka, so he has forced his way into the squad by performance'

IMAGE: 'Shai Hope has performed very well in the red ball matches he has played, following on the back of his highly successful One-Day International series against Sri Lanka, so he has forced his way into the squad by performance.' Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

West Indies have recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope for the opening Test against South Africa beginning on Thursday but fast bowler Shannon Gabriel will miss the match due to injury.

 

Hope played the last of his 34 Tests in England last year before being dropped but he was the leading scorer when West Indies blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in a home one-day series in March.

"Shai Hope has performed very well in the red ball matches he has played, following on the back of his highly successful One-Day International series against Sri Lanka, so he has forced his way into the squad by performance," chief selector Roger Harper said in a statement on Tuesday.

Top-order batsman Kieran Powell was also recalled, while teenage fast bowler Jayden Seales was named in the 13-member squad for the match in Gros Islet.

The exciting 19-year-old from Trinidad & Tobago has played only one first-class match but impressed during intra-squad games to force his way into the Test squad.

"Jayden Seales is young, very enthusiastic and has a big heart. In the ‘Best v Best’ matches he bowled with pace, got movement and has displayed the ability to take wickets," Harper said.

"We think he is capable of adding potency to the bowling attack."

The second and final Test will be played at the same venue from June 18.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Shami holds the key for India in WTC final
Why Shami holds the key for India in WTC final
Indian cricketers to get 20-day break after WTC final
Indian cricketers to get 20-day break after WTC final
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
Buttler, Morgan under probe for mocking Indians
Buttler, Morgan under probe for mocking Indians
Will Prajakta Koli win India an Emmy?
Will Prajakta Koli win India an Emmy?
92,596 new Covid cases in India, active case tally drops
92,596 new Covid cases in India, active case tally drops
Choksi was planning to go to Cuba: Barbara Jabarica
Choksi was planning to go to Cuba: Barbara Jabarica

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Williamson doubtful, Boult available for second Test

Williamson doubtful, Boult available for second Test

Robinson's got full team support: Anderson

Robinson's got full team support: Anderson

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use