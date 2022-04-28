Why Was Murali So Angry?

IMAGE: A screen grab of an agitated Muttiah Muralitharan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad dugout during Marco Jansen's final over.

During his playing days, Muttiah Muralitharan was often seen sporting an endearing shy smile, especially after he had ensnared some hapless batter in his web.

That Murali was a different person in the dressing room was hinted at when one of the Star Sports commentators spoke to the Sri Lankan spin legend during the earlier SRH-Gujarat Titans game.

Murali, it appeared, gave his team-mates a earful if they didn't perform up to standard during the years he played the IPL.

His colleagues in the SRH dugout -- Head Coach Tom Moody, Assistant Coach Simon Hemlot, Batting Coach Brian Lara and Bowling Coach Dale Steyn -- seem unflappable when the cameras focus on them no matter if the run of play is not going SRH's way. But Murali clearly gets more animated.

On Wednesday night, the camera caught Murali shouting in anger after SRH's 21-year-old pacer Marco Jansen bowled a poor 20th over, which Gujarat Titans batters Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan used to win the game.

Murali perhaps also disgreed with Captain Kane Williamson's decision to ask the inexperienced South African to bowl the final over and defend 22 runs.

As the SRH dugout watched in utter disbelief at Jansen's bowling crumbling to pieces, Muralitharan got up from his seat and was caught on camera shouting, 'Why the f**k is he bowling full?'

'I have never seen Muttiah Muralitharan this angry,' Ian Bishop said on air. And neither had we.

Kane was confident that Jansen, who turns 22 on Sunday, would bounce back after Wednesday's debacle, but he must have tasted Murali's wrath in the dressing room last night.