Turning Point: Stunning Rashid-Tewatia

IMAGE: Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia celebrate after guiding the Gujarat Titans to victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium, April 27, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia's stunning partnership helped the Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

SRH pace sensation Umran Malik claimed a superb five wicket haul to rip apart the Gujarat batting line-up, and leave them reeling on 140/5 after 16 overs.

With 56 needed from four overs for victory, the momentum was firmly with SRH courtesy of Umran's fiery spell.

But Gujarat has Rahul Tewatia who never believes in giving up, along with Rashid Khan, who has the habit of making things happen in T20 cricket.

Rashid revived Gujarat's hopes when he played a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-type helicopter shot for a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long on in the 18th over.

SRH still had the upper hand as Gujarat faced a stiff task of scoring 35 from the last two overs.

Tewatia made a good start to the 19th over when he lofted T Natarajan's first ball over mid-off for a four and swung the fifth for a six over midwicket.

13 runs from the 19th over left Gujarat to score 22 from the final over to be bowled by 21-year-old left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.

Jansen began nervously with a slower delivery on length which Tewatia slog swept over midwicket for a six, but could only manage a single off the next.

Rashid took over the show as he lofted the third ball straight down the ground for a six, but was beaten next ball trying another big heave as Jansen got the short of good length delivery to slant across him.

Jansen seemed to be crumbling under the pressure as he gifted Rashid a full toss which was promptly despatched over the off-side for another six.

With three needed off the final delivery, Jansen bowled a half-tracker which Rashid pulled over fine leg for the fourth six of the over, which carried Gujarat to a famous five wicket off the last ball of the match.

Rashid made up for his below par show with the ball as he stroked an unbeaten 31 from 11 balls, while Tewatia smashed 40 from 21 balls. Rashid and Rahul turned the game on its head with their unbeaten 59-run stand from just 24 balls.