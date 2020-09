Why Warner enjoyed playing without fans in stadium

Source:

September 05, 2020 14:10 IST

'It was the first time I've been here and not got abuse. It was quite nice!'

IMAGE: Australia opener David Warner hits out during the first T20 International against England in Southampton on Friday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Star Australian opener David Warner felt "bizzare" playing in front of empty stands during the first T20 International in Southampton but he is not complaining as it was the first time he was not "abused" by hostile English crowd.

Warner was at the receiving end of repeated crowd jeering during the World Cup in England last year following his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He got the same treatment in the subsequent Ashes series.



But there was none like that on Friday during the first T20 match which Australia lost by two runs as there were no fans present at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It was Australia's first competitive match in nearly six months.



"It was the first time I've been here (England) and not got abuse. It was quite nice!," Warner said after the match.

IMAGE: The first T20 International between England and Australia played in an empty stadium in Southampton on Friday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Asked if the T20I felt like a game between arch-rivals England and Australia without fans in attendance, he said, "From a crowd perspective, no. It was a bit bizarre.



"You get that up and going (from the crowd). That's why we love playing home and away. There's home advantage and away advantage," the 33-year-old left-handed batsman said.



"But we're always up for international cricket. We're just grateful to be back playing and want to make the most of that."



Warner said there were no excuses to offer for the defeat and his side were outplayed by England.



"Towards the end they bowled exceptionally well, they knocked us over quite comprehensively," said Warner.



Talking about Australia's failed chase, he said his side could not rotate strike and hit boundaries in the middle overs. Chasing 163 for victory, Australia finished on 160 for 6 in their 20 overs.



"I think we just have to try to be a little bit smarter and work out how we're going to hit our boundaries," he said.



"We have to try to keep rotating strike and keep finding the boundary in those middle overs."