Tendulkar plays Good Samaritan again

Shifts COVID-19 infected bat-repairer to dedicated COVID hospital.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar had earlier helped Ashraf when he was hospitalised in Chembur and even contributed financially for his treatment. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Bat-maker Ashraf Chaudhary, who has repaired bats for the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri (suburban Mumbai).

Ashraf Chacha as he is popularly known in the cricketing circles, was earlier admitted to a hospital in Chembur (northe-east Mumbai), and is suffering from multiple illnesses. He is said to be in his 60s.

After he tested positive for COVID-19, Tendulkar came to his aid and ensured that he was shifted to a facility specifically designated to treat the infection.

"He (the bat-maker) tested COVID-19 positive in the hospital in Chembur upon which Tendulkar spoke to me and requested me to shift him to the Seven Hills Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID facility," Dr Bhujang Pai, Head of Radiology, Seven Hills Hospital, told PTI on Friday.

"We have shifted Ashraf Chacha to the hospital and are closely monitoring his condition," he added.

Seven Hills Hospital Dean Dr Balkrishna Adsul is monitoring Ashraf's treatment.

Ashraf has fixed bats of several noted cricketers but fell on hard times due to COVID-19 as both his health and business took a beating.

He is an ever-present figure inside the Wankhede stadium during international and IPL matches.

Even international players like Australian Steve Smith, West Indian Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard have all hit sixes with bats mended by Ashraf.

The bat-maker owns a shop in South Mumbai.