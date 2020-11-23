News
Why South Africa won't take the knee in England series

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 23, 2020 18:58 IST
'It was a team decision not to kneel and to look at gender-based violence and devote ourselves to another cause.'

IMAGE: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said it is a team decision not to kneel and to look at gender-based violence. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada said it is a team decision to not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in their upcoming white-ball series against England.

 

Last week, South Africa coach Mark Boucher had revealed that the team would not be kneeling to show support towards the Black Lives Matter movement rather they would be extending support to the issues that South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised.

"Black Lives Matter is one-hundred percent something I will always stand for and I speak for myself. It was a team decision not to kneel and to look at gender-based violence and devote ourselves to another cause," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rabada as saying on Monday.

"However, Black Lives Matter will always be relevant and something I will always believe in and I speak for myself there. But, Mark has stated that the team will not be kneeling and that's how it's going to be," he added.

However, Boucher also said South Africa's players will consider wearing a black armband to show solidarity with the fight against gender-based violence and in memory of the victims of COVID-19, in line with a call made by Ramaphosa to declare November 25-29 national days of mourning.

During the 3TC game in July, players and all support staff including the director of cricket Graeme Smith wore black arm-bands and took a knee before the match to extend support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Earlier this year, 31 former and current Proteas cricketers had signed a letter showcasing their support towards the Black Lives Matter campaign and pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), its board of directors and executive committee had reaffirmed their support towards the BLM movement, and its relevance in South Africa.

"We note the claims of discrimination and racism that have been made by current and former players and coaches, and we acknowledge that these are a part of the sport's past, and sadly, its present. We have to face the reality, as management and custodians of the game, that we need to come up with creative, tangible, and meaningful ways to address this -- even more, than we have done already -- to make sure that they are not part of our future," the CSA had said in an official statement in July.

South Africa will host England in three T20Is and three ODIs, starting in Cape Town, on November 27.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

