Why sledging is overrated in Ind-Aus ties

November 24, 2020 14:33 IST

IMAGE: Steve Smith has gotten into on-field confrontations with India captain Virat Kohli in the past. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Steve Smith says sledging is over-rated in India versus Australia contests especially after all players converge during IPL.

"People talk so much about sledging and stuff but really there is very little that happens in our days. I think that's probably a lot to do with things like IPL," he said.

"You know IPL brings players from all around the world together, so for instance if you get stuck in to someone one day, you might be playing with them a few weeks or few months later.

"....And then, it's a bit awaked sort of conversation, so honestly, it does not happen too much in our days."