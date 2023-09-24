Why Shubman Gill is the next big thing in cricket?

'It's this versatility that marks him as the next big thing in cricket. He can accelerate when needed or play patiently. His maturity on the field is truly remarkable'

IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar showered praise on Shubman Gill for his impeccable performance against Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill showcased his brilliance by notching up his sixth ODI century during the second ODI clash against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

In a historic feat, the right-handed batsman etched his name in the records as the first player to register multiple ODI centuries at the Indore venue. Furthermore, he joined an elite club, becoming only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to achieve the feat of scoring multiple hundreds across formats in Indore.

Abhishek Nayar, a former Indian cricketer, showered praise on Shubman Gill for his impeccable performance against Australia in the ongoing 3-match ODI series.

While speaking on Jio Cinema during a rain delay, Abhishek Nayar, who also serves as the batting coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders, hailed Gill's versatility and predicted him to be the next big sensation in world cricket.

Nayar remarked, "What makes Shubman Gill stand out is his adaptability. Against the pacers, he adjusted his game brilliantly when he couldn't find the desired pace. It's this versatility that marks him as the next big thing in cricket. He can accelerate when needed or play patiently. His maturity on the field is truly remarkable."

Shubman Gill played a pivotal role in India's triumph in the first ODI of the series as well. He contributed significantly with a brilliant 74 off 63 balls during India's pursuit of 277 runs in Mohali. Over the past year, Gill has emerged as one of India's most promising and consistent batsmen, excelling across all formats of the game.

Moreover, he has been designated as the preferred opener for the 2023 ODI World Cup, partnering with captain Rohit Sharma.