News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Shubman Gill is the next big thing in cricket?

Why Shubman Gill is the next big thing in cricket?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 24, 2023 22:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It's this versatility that marks him as the next big thing in cricket. He can accelerate when needed or play patiently. His maturity on the field is truly remarkable'

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar showered praise on Shubman Gill for his impeccable performance against Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill showcased his brilliance by notching up his sixth ODI century during the second ODI clash against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

In a historic feat, the right-handed batsman etched his name in the records as the first player to register multiple ODI centuries at the Indore venue. Furthermore, he joined an elite club, becoming only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to achieve the feat of scoring multiple hundreds across formats in Indore.

 

Abhishek Nayar, a former Indian cricketer, showered praise on Shubman Gill for his impeccable performance against Australia in the ongoing 3-match ODI series.

While speaking on Jio Cinema during a rain delay, Abhishek Nayar, who also serves as the batting coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders, hailed Gill's versatility and predicted him to be the next big sensation in world cricket.

Nayar remarked, "What makes Shubman Gill stand out is his adaptability. Against the pacers, he adjusted his game brilliantly when he couldn't find the desired pace. It's this versatility that marks him as the next big thing in cricket. He can accelerate when needed or play patiently. His maturity on the field is truly remarkable."

Shubman Gill played a pivotal role in India's triumph in the first ODI of the series as well. He contributed significantly with a brilliant 74 off 63 balls during India's pursuit of 277 runs in Mohali. Over the past year, Gill has emerged as one of India's most promising and consistent batsmen, excelling across all formats of the game.

Moreover, he has been designated as the preferred opener for the 2023 ODI World Cup, partnering with captain Rohit Sharma.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah rested for 2nd ODI; to rejoin team in Rajkot
Bumrah rested for 2nd ODI; to rejoin team in Rajkot
Ish Sodhi's emotional hug and Bangladesh's noble act!
Ish Sodhi's emotional hug and Bangladesh's noble act!
Asian Games: India women storm into cricket final
Asian Games: India women storm into cricket final
PIX: India's crushing 99-run win over Aus seals series
PIX: India's crushing 99-run win over Aus seals series
Narrative to get me lynched: Danish Ali slams BJP MP
Narrative to get me lynched: Danish Ali slams BJP MP
Check out India's schedule on Day 7 of Asian Games
Check out India's schedule on Day 7 of Asian Games
PIX: Aston Villa stun Chelsea; Spurs draw at Arsenal
PIX: Aston Villa stun Chelsea; Spurs draw at Arsenal

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

PIX: India's crushing 99-run win over Aus seals series

PIX: India's crushing 99-run win over Aus seals series

Shreyas Iyer settles middle-order debate ahead of WC

Shreyas Iyer settles middle-order debate ahead of WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances