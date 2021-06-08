News
Another England player investigated for historical racism on social media

Another England player investigated for historical racism on social media

June 08, 2021 09:32 IST
IMAGE: A second England cricketer is being investigated for historical "offensive" social media posts. Photograph: BCCI

A second England cricketer is being investigated for historical "offensive" social media posts, cricket website Wisden.com reported on Monday.

 

Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet but chose not to disclose the identity of the player because he was under 16 when it was posted.

"It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account," a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

"We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course."

It comes after England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation into offensive material he posted on social media as a teenager in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson apologised "unreservedly" for tweets that came to light last week when he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

He has been ruled out of selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
How social media is impacting modern sports...
British PM backs minister questioning Robinson ban
Invisible Growth behind Sensex Rise
French Open PIX: Swiatek, Nadal, Djokovic in quarters
'Want a corpus of Rs 1.75 cr in 7 years'
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
World Test Championship - 2021

England pacer Robinson suspended for racist tweets

England's Robinson apologises for old racist tweets

