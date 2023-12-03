News
Why Salman Butt's role with PCB was short-lived...

Why Salman Butt's role with PCB was short-lived...

Source: ANI
December 03, 2023 01:03 IST
Salman Butt

A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Salman Butt as a consultant to Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, the former international cricketer was swiftly removed from the position, as reported by ESPNcricinfo on Saturday.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz held a press conference to formally announce the immediate withdrawal of Butt's name from the consultancy panel.

The left-handed batsman, known for his contributions in both red-ball and white-ball formats, had previously faced suspension after admitting guilt in a spot-fixing incident during a Test match against England at Lord's in 2010.

 

Butt's appointment encountered strong resistance within the PCB, with reports suggesting discomfort among some employees of the administrative body. An individual within the organization, reportedly uneasy with the selection of the 39-year-old tainted cricketer as a consultant, even threatened to resign.

Faced with mounting internal pressure and criticism surrounding Butt's appointment, Wahab Riaz hastily called for a press conference on Saturday to confirm the removal of Salman Butt from the selection panel. This development followed the PCB's announcement on Friday, introducing former players Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, and Salman Butt as consultants to the chief selector.

Source: ANI
