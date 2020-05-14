News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Rohit prefers short-term targets...

Why Rohit prefers short-term targets...

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 14, 2020 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma said considering the situation, they can only wait for action to begin. Photograph: Micheal Steele/Getty Images

Emphasising that long term goals can put stress and pressure on a player, star India opener Rohit Sharma says he prefers short term goals and would continue with the same strategy in future. 

Sharma, who has played 224 ODIs and 32 Tests, said he likes setting a target for himself before the start of a series.

 

"Over the years, I've realised that long-term goals won't help you in anyway. On the contrary it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months – who is it against, what can I do best," the Sharma said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected: Chats.

"Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future," added the Mumbaikar, who has scored 9,115 ODI runs.

All the sports persons are stuck in their houses due to the lockdown, enforced to contain the deadly COVID19 pandemic. Sharma said considering the situation, they can only wait for action to begin.

"I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don't know when we will play again. When we resume playing cricket, we will have to see what's coming our way - whether its T20 World Cup or (the) IPL," he said.

"We even had a big bilateral series against Australia planned – we will have to analyse and see who we are playing against," he signed off.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

ICC trolls Shoaib Akhtar, he loses cool

ICC trolls Shoaib Akhtar, he loses cool

Dhawan picks favourite captain, batting partner

Dhawan picks favourite captain, batting partner

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use