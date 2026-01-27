Why Rahul Dravid Loved Rohit Sharma's Captaincy!

'Rohit took responsibility for setting the tempo himself, rather than asking others to do it.'





IMAGE: India won the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, with Rahul Dravid playing a major role as the head coach. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India coach Rahul Dravid found Rohit Sharma's openness to change a major positive while he was leading the team, noting that his job was made easier as the captain's message effortlessly filtered through the squad.



Dravid served as India's head coach for nearly three years, guiding the national team to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas under Rohit's captaincy, after which Gautam Gambhir took over the role.



Rohit is known for his friendly banter and popularity among teammates, which helped him build a strong rapport and made it easier to share his thoughts on team improvement.



"What was brilliant was that Rohit took the lead immediately. He took responsibility for setting the tempo himself, rather than asking others to do it. When your leader stands up and says, 'I'm the one who will do that at the cost of sometimes my so-called average and the runs that I may score', it's a lot easier to pass that message through to the team," said the legendary Dravid at a function organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Tuesday.

"I thought Rohit managed the transition into leadership really well. The team never felt that he had changed, and that is a rare and important quality in a leader. He showed the way," he added.



Dravid said Rohit quickly recognised that Indian white-ball cricket needed to evolve and he was someone who took the responsibility for driving the game forward.



"I think the easy part in this thing was working with Rohit, someone who himself really had quite a dispute with him. He was also recognising that the game was changing.



"I think, you know, the nature of batsmanship in white-ball cricket over the last 10 years or so... everything had started to change. In some ways, there was a feeling that we were slightly behind and we needed to get better at that. We needed to push the envelope a little bit more.



"We needed to take a few more risks. Run rates were going up. All of these things were going up. So, it was then actually just very easy to have that conversation with him. I think, he was completely on board. He was someone who took the responsibility of setting the game forward," said the batting great.



Lauding Rohit's batting, Dravid said the former skipper adapted brilliantly to the demands of the modern game.



"He (Rohit) already had a phenomenal record. I mean, his performances in the 2019 World Cup were absolutely phenomenal. Five hundreds and, you know, playing at a certain tempo. But that tempo needed to change."



Dravid believes coaching is an evolving process, with what is relevant today potentially becoming outdated tomorrow, and that coaches must remain open to change.



"So, one thing to learn as a coach is that you should never coach like you did yourself. I think the deal's changed a lot.



"You know, the late Mr. (Keki) Tarapore , who was a phenomenal coach, a phenomenal man. If I hit the ball in the air, he would make me run down the ground. He said, 'you've got to keep the ball on the ground. Keep it to the bottom, lean, keep it straight'," said Dravid.



Tarapore is credited with coaching a number of cricketing greats, including Dravid and Anil Kumble.



"You just imagine, if I were to be coached by him now... and to keep the ball to the ground and not to hit it in the air... that's not going to work, right?; So, I think you've got to change with the times. You've got to realise what's the need that we have."