'What will Pakistan achieve by not sending team for T20 World Cup?'

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board is considering boycotting the high-profile match against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo in solidarity with Bangladesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has set Friday or Monday as the deadline for confirming Pakistan's participation or withdrawal from the T20 World Cup.

Former players want Pakistan to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan is contemplating a boycott of its marquee clash against India in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Pakistan should refrain from spoiling its relation with the International Cricket Council and any support to Bangladesh must not come at the cost of their own team, former players and Board officials said in one voice after PCB deferred its decision on participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup.



Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has set Friday or Monday as the deadline for confirming Pakistan's participation or withdrawal from the T20 World Cup, a situation which emerged after Bangladesh's ouster from the tournament.



Former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez said Pakistan must play in the T20 World Cup while former PCB chief Khalid Mahmood and secretary Arif Ali Abbasi said they don't see any logic in not sending the team to the T20 World Cup.



"I can understand Pakistan supporting Bangladesh but what purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team apart from spoiling relations with the International Cricket Council

and member boards," Abbasi said.Abbasi, who worked in the PCB in the time of stalwarts like Jagmohan Dalmiya, and Inderjit Singh Bindra, said that Pakistan's pull out could result in losses for hosts Sri Lanka."What about our relations with Sri Lanka? Obviously Sri Lanka will suffer losses if Pakistan doesn't go as all our matches are in Sri Lanka including matches with India," he said.Mahmood said that PCB's stance was laudable but it must remain sensible and centred on serving Pakistan cricket."We have to remember that except for Pakistan no other cricket board supported the Bangladesh demand to move matches from India. I can understand the stance taken by the Bangladesh board but it is also a fact no one supported them in the ICC meeting," Mahmood said.Former Test batsman and ex chief selector and head coach, Mohsin Khan also urged the PCB to send the team for the World Cup. "We have issues with India but we are playing all our matches in Sri Lanka."He also pointed out that he had read that the Bangladesh Board would not appeal or challenge the ICC decision to leave them out of the World Cup."So then on what grounds will the PCB not send its team to World Cup. It will be bad for our cricket," he cautioned.Former captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf cautioned that Pakistan must keep everything in mind while making a final call."I personally would like to see Pakistan compete in the World Cup. We have some good players and our cricket needs to see our team doing well in big events," Inzamam said.Former Test batsman, Haroon Rasheed who was head coach of senior and junior teams and also chief selector, believed Pakistan will take part in the T20 World Cup as there was not enough reason to pullout."We supported Bangladesh which is a good thing. We took a principled stance but now is also the time to look at our own cricket interests," he said.