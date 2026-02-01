We'd decided three games for Sanju and two for Ishan to keep: Suryakumar

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan made his return to international cricket memorable by notching up his maiden T20 hundred in the final game of the series against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not read too much into Ishan Kishan keeping the wickets ahead of Sanju Samson in the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram, saying the stumper's duties were always supposed to be shared in this series.

Samson played as a pure batter in the final match of the series, but could only make six runs off as many balls.

Kishan made a sumptuous hundred to stake claim for a place in India's playing eleven as a wicketkeeper-batter during the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I think both the keepers were playing since game one as Tilak was not available. So, we had decided before the series that three games will be kept by Sanju Samson and two games will be kept by Ishan," Suryakumar said during the post-match press conference.

"Ishan unfortunately missed the last game because of a niggle but he was anyway going to keep wickets in this match," he added.

The Mumbai batter said Tilak Varma, who is recovering from a testicular surgery, would be joining the team in Mumbai for the two practice matches.

"Tilak Verma has been shaping well. I heard he is playing two games in Bombay on the 2nd and the 4th. I think two games are enough. I spoke to him yesterday only.

"He has started batting, bowling, fielding and everything. So, hopefully, we should have him soon," he said.

Suryakumar said all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a rib injury, too has been doing his rehabilitation well.

"I think Washy is also doing well. We spoke to both of them (Tilak and Washington) yesterday. Tilak is much better. Washy has almost started his bowling and batting. He is also looking good. Hopefully, we get him back soon," he added.