Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022 set to be held in four venues in Mumbai and Pune

IPL 2022 set to be held in four venues in Mumbai and Pune

Source: PTI
February 23, 2022 23:36 IST
Wankhede stadium

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

The matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League will be held in four venues across two cities -- Mumbai and Pune, according to a report.

While 55 matches will be held in Mumbai across three venues -- Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium, Pune's MCA International Stadium will play host to 15 games, Cricbuzz.com reported.

 

All the IPL teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune, according to the report.

While the BCCI is yet to finalise the starting date of IPL 2022, the lucrative T20 tournament is expected to start in the last week of March.

The venues for the playoffs are also yet to be decided and a decision is expected to be taken in the IPL governing council meeting scheduled for Thursday. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
