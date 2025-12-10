Why Jaiswal loves to get scolded by Rohit!

'Every time Rohit bhai scolds us, it has a lot of love and indulgence mixed with it.'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his maiden ODI hundred in the series decider against South Africa, in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Every time Rohit Sharma does not scold one of his favourite juniors on the field, they start feeling uneasy, as the former captain's admonishments have always been laced with dollops of indulgence, flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

When Rohit was India's Test captain, he became known for his humorous takes on fielding bloopers, which have since turned into meme material.

"Every time Rohit bhai scolds us, it has a lot of love and indulgence mixed with it. In fact, if Rohit bhai isn't scolding you, there is a sense of unease as to what happened, why isn't he scolding. Has he felt bad about my action," Jaiswal said during 'Agenda Aaj Tak' conclave.

Jaiswal, who strung big partnerships with both Virat Kohli and Rohit while scoring his maiden ODI century in Visakhapatnam, spoke how their presence always motivates and lifts the change room.

"When they are there, it is great for us as they discuss the game. They share their experiences. The intensity with which they have played and won games for India, they are like inspiration. They tell us about the mistakes they made in their younger days and how we can avoid making those mistakes."

"When they aren't there, we all miss them. If they are there, we all feel relaxed. When I was playing the third ODI, Rohit bhai told me to relax and remain calm and take time as he would take risks. How many people will do that? Similarly, Virat paaji gave me small targets and told me that we will have to win it ourselves," the southpaw said, adding that his maiden ODI hundred was as good as his Oval Test century.

Jaiswal, however, sidestepped when asked if he thinks he can make it to the T20 World Cup squad which bears a settled look.

"My dream is to play T20 World Cup but I try to focus on my game and will wait for my time," he said.

Asked if he feels he can captain India in future, he said: "Yes, if I get a chance, I would like to lead India."