HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BCCI Contracts: Will Kohli, Rohit Retain A-Plus Grade?

BCCI Contracts: Will Kohli, Rohit Retain A-Plus Grade?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 10, 2025 22:06 IST

x

Kohli-Rohit

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently placed in the A+ category of BCCI's central contracts along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: ICC/X

A revision of contracts for batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with those of women players in domestic cricket, will be discussed during the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI's apex council on December 22.

The 31st AGM of the apex council will be held online, where decisions are expected on the contracts of Kohli and Rohit, both of whom have retired from Tests and T20Is over the past year and now feature only in ODI cricket.

 

In that context, India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill could be placed in the A-plus category, alongside senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed vice-captain for the last Test assignment, and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Among other topics, a revision in payments for umpires and match referees, along with an update on the board's digital properties, will also be discussed.

It will be the first AGM of the apex council since changes among officials in the BCCI, with Mithun Manhas becoming the board's president and Raghuram Bhatt named treasurer in September, while Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were appointed as secretary and joint secretary.

The board's last elections also saw Saurashtra Cricket Association's president Jaydev Shah coming on board as a councillor.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli closes in on No1 as Rohit clings to ODI throne
Kohli closes in on No1 as Rohit clings to ODI throne
'I don't love...' Mandhana reveals what motivates her
'I don't love...' Mandhana reveals what motivates her
Has Technical Tweak Hampered Gill's T20 Game?
Has Technical Tweak Hampered Gill's T20 Game?
Arshdeep or Kuldeep? India forced into tough call
Arshdeep or Kuldeep? India forced into tough call
Why Jitesh is suddenly ahead of Samson for T20 WC
Why Jitesh is suddenly ahead of Samson for T20 WC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Festive Carrot-Spinach Pulao

webstory image 2

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 3

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: Rahul interrupts Shah with 'open challenge', gets 'I will decide' reply2:27

Watch: Rahul interrupts Shah with 'open challenge', gets...

'No substance, no strength of character': Kangana slams Rahul over his upcoming Germany visit0:44

'No substance, no strength of character': Kangana slams...

Leopard Terror in Nagpur: 7 Injured as Wild Cat Storms Residential Area!1:24

Leopard Terror in Nagpur: 7 Injured as Wild Cat Storms...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO