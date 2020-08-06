Why is this Pak cricketer praising Ram?

August 06, 2020 10:48 IST

IMAGE: Danish Kaneria is only the second Hindu to play cricket for Pakistan. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria hailed the bhoomi puja for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play cricket for Pakistan, said the ceremony marks the victory of right over evil.

'Today is the Historical Day for Hindus across the world. Lord Ram is our ideal, tweeted Kaneria who played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan from 2000 to 2010.

'The beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name. He is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. There is wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction. #JaiShriRam,' Kaneria added.

'We are safe and no one should have any problem with our religious beliefs. Life of Prabhu Shri Ram teaches us unity and brotherhood.'